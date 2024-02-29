Skip to content

Kenyan Communities Near Tsavo National Park are Seeing a Rise in Human-wildlife Conflict

The group Five Talents Kenya is helping the affected communities to reduce the conflicts, in part by introducing alternative crops that animals are less likely to eat. In mid-2023, Kenya’s Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife disbursed $6.2 million as compensation to victims of human-wildlife conflict, covering deaths, injuries, and crop and livestock losses. According to the Kenya Wildlife Service, the government faces additional pending claims of more than $39 million due to human-wildlife conflicts. Reducing human-wildlife conflict is a crucial matter for communities living near national parks. According to available data, between 2017 and 2020, 388 Kenyans were killed by wild animals and nearly 2,100 were injured.

SOURCE: VOA

