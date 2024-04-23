Kenyan Athletes Win London Marathon Double After Tribute to Kiptum

Alexander Mutiso Munyao gave Kenya another London Marathon win on Sunday after finishing ahead of Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele. Mutiso Munyao’s win was Kenya’s second of the day as his female contemporary, Olympic winner Peres Jepchirchir, also finished first in the women’s-only race, setting the record for the fastest time ever in a women-only marathon. The athletes’ wins came on a poignant day that saw the London Marathon pay tribute to Kelvin Kiptum, last year’s champion, who lost his life in February after he was involved in a car accident. After his win, Mutiso Munyao revealed he spoke to Kiptum after his win last year. He also stated that Kiptum was his great friend and is always on his mind.



SOURCE: VOANEWS