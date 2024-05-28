Kenyan Athlete Breaks 10,000 Meters World Record

Beatrice Chebet, a Kenyan female athlete, has set a new world record in the 10,000 meters. Chebet achieved this feat at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, finishing in 28 minutes and 54.14 seconds, breaking the previous record of 29 minutes 01.03 seconds, set by Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey in 2021. Chebet finished ahead of Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay, who clocked 29 minutes 05.92 seconds. This race marked Chebet’s first 10,000 meters since 2020. Because of her performance, Chebet, 24, who won silver in the 5,000 meters at the 2022 World Championships, qualified for her first Olympics in Paris. She expressed her excitement about the record and aims to compete in both the 5,000 and 10,000 meters at the Olympics. The Prefontaine Classic is the only American stop in the Diamond League series.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS