Kenya Turns to Artificial Intelligence to Boost Conservation Efforts

Ornithologists, like Samuel Guchu, collect data for forest census and seek out bird species that can signify an impending threat to the ecosystem. The logic is simple: the loss of bird species like the Hartlaub’s turaco, which depends on a healthy forest ecosystem for survival, signifies declining forest health. Armed with this knowledge, the forest caretakers can then take the measures necessary to ensure the forest’s health, such as the planting of more indigenous fruiting trees. Until recently, ornithologists like Samuel used an arduous data collection system that is sometimes prone to errors. However, students at a university in central Kenya have now developed AI-powered tools that make data collection more accurate and precise. The collected data boosts the country’s conservation efforts, as it ensures researchers and ecologists are better informed about forest health and can make the correct decisions regarding its revival.



SOURCE: DW