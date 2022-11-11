Kenya to spend $37m on sending troops to DR Congo

Kenya’s Parliament has approved the deployment of nearly 1,000 soldiers for a new regional force in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) amid questions about the $37m cost for the first six months of the mission.
Local newspapers reported that the approval, which was given on Wednesday, came two days after Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale met the parliamentary defence committee. The committee report says the money will be spent on equipment, allowances, and operations for the more than 900 soldiers joining the East African Community Regional Force that will support Congolese forces against armed groups.
More Stories
After Laying Off 30% of its Workforce, Sendy Receives Funding
Rwandan-based Company on Time’s 2022 Best Inventions List
Kenya and South Africa Eliminate Trade Barriers
Chad’s Main Opposition Figures in Hiding
Uganda’s Public Debt Hit 50% GDP
Ethiopia’s two Year Tigray Conflict: Timeline
Digital Benin Project Reunites Looted Bronzes
Fear Engulf’s Uganda’s Ebola Epicentre
Confederation of African Football Supports Fifa’s Call for Unity
Innovative Pest Control Needed in West Africa
9 Startups Selected for Katapult Africa Accelerator Programme
Culture and Heritage Celebrated at Black Panther Premier