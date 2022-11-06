Kenya Sweeps New York City Marathon In Punishing Heat

Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi survived brutal heat and humidity to win the New York City Marathons on Sunday after Brazilian Daniel Do Nascimento collapsed during the race.
Do Nascimento set an aggressive pace and had a two-minute lead at the halfway mark of the men’s race but he collapsed after mile 20, stunning onlookers as New York City Police Department officers ran to assist him. Organisers did not immediately respond to request for comment on his condition.
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Chebet, who won in Boston this year, had accelerated around mile 15 and out in a final surge to cross the finish in two hours eight minutes and 41 seconds.
Ethiopian Shura Kitata finished second in 2:08:54 and Dutchman Abdi Nageeye took third.
Making her marathon debut, Lokedi hung in with the leading pack before pulling away in the final stages to win in 2:23:23.
Israeli Lonah Chemtai Salpeter finished second in 2:23:30 and world champion Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia took third.
The year’s final marathon major was gruelling with the normally crisp and mild New York autumn conditions replaced by heat hovering around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22.2°C), among the hottest conditions in the race’s history.
More Stories
Emery Enjoys Winning Start As Villa End Man United’s Unbeaten Run
Gabriel Goal At Chelsea Sends Arsenal Back To The Top
South Africa Deserve Better After World Cup Exit – Boucher
Pakistan Join India In Semis After Dutch Dump South Africa
Brentford’s Toney Assisting FA Investigation Amid Betting Allegations
Wales Were Outmuscled By Powerful All Blacks – Pivac
Kicking Woes A Major Headache For Bok Coach Nienaber
Finch Has Time To Consider Future – McDonald
Barcelona Bid Farewell To Emotional Pique With Almeria Win
Ireland Outlast South Africa To Win In Bruising Battle
Imposing All Blacks Show Their Power With Win Over Wales
Last-gasp Haaland Penalty Earns 10-man Man City Dramatic Win Over Fulham