Kenya Set to Launch its First Operational Satellite Next Week

Taifa-1, or one nation in Swahili, is scheduled to be launched on April 10 on board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The observation satellite is “fully designed and developed” by Kenyan engineers and will be used to provide data on agriculture and food security, among other areas, testing and manufacturing of the parts were done in collaboration with a Bulgarian aerospace manufacturer. In 2018, Kenya launched its first experimental nanosatellite from the International Space Station. The satellite launch will add to a push by African nations for scientific innovation and the development of space programmes. Egypt was the first African country to send a satellite into space in 1998.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
