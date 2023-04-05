iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Kenya Set to Launch its First Operational Satellite Next Week

2 hours ago 1 min read

Taifa-1, or one nation in Swahili, is scheduled to be launched on April 10 on board the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The observation satellite is “fully designed and developed” by Kenyan engineers and will be used to provide data on agriculture and food security, among other areas, testing and manufacturing of the parts were done in collaboration with a Bulgarian aerospace manufacturer. In 2018, Kenya launched its first experimental nanosatellite from the International Space Station. The satellite launch will add to a push by African nations for scientific innovation and the development of space programmes. Egypt was the first African country to send a satellite into space in 1998.
 SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

At the Helm of Africa’s First Court Dedicated to Wildlife Crime 

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ivorian Cocoa Bean Farmers Expect to Die Poor, Despite Rising Demand for the Raw Material 

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Reasons behind the Exodus of African Billionaires are Multifaceted

3 hours ago
1 min read

Meet the “Sapadora” – the Angolan Term for People Who Clear Mines

3 hours ago
1 min read

Counterfeit Medicines are a Huge Problem in Many African Countries

3 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Uneducated are Unable to Contribute to the Growth of the Economy

3 hours ago
1 min read

North Africa is Getting Hotter at a Faster Rate

3 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Travel Market is Open and Booming

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Cuppy Fund will Pay to Narrow Resource Gaps for Students Who Need it the Most 

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ivorian Technology Entrepreneur and Smartphone Designer Wins World Literacy Award 2023

1 day ago
1 min read

Ugandan-based Network Helps Journalists Become Specialists in the Environmental Beat

1 day ago
1 min read

Is Rwanda the Right Solution for Boats of Asylum Seekers Arriving on British Shores?

1 day ago

You may have missed

6 min read

The Consequences Of Re-Zoning In Clairwood

9 seconds ago
3 min read

How South Africa Can Achieve Both Social And Economic Inclusion In Our Quest To Realising The Right For Access To Adequate Housing

11 mins ago
4 min read

Top Safari Destinations In Africa

2 hours ago
3 min read

The Ndlovu Youth Choir, Louie Vega, Sun-El Musician, Msaki & More Launch Sunsets Festival Beneath The African Sun

2 hours ago

Share