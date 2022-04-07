iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Kenya Power Starts Nationwide Awareness Campaign on Dangers of Vandalising the Grid

3 hours ago 1 min read

Kenya’s energy supplier says it’s losing millions of dollars a month due to vandalism of its electric transformers for their fluid, which is sold as cooking oil. Kenya Power says criminals extract the fluid from the transformers, which is then sold by cartels to restaurants and roadside stalls for frying food. The recent increase in vandalism has been linked to the rising cost of cooking oil, which has forced some businesses to turn to unorthodox methods to try and keep afloat. Health experts warn that transformer oil, which looks like cooking oil, is unsafe for human consumption and poses serious health risks. In a statement, the state-run company said there was a sharp increase in vandalism in central Kenya, where nearly 20 transformers had been destroyed or interfered with. At least 22 people have recently been arrested and their cases are currently in court. Kenya Power has now started a nationwide awareness campaign about the dangers of vandalising the grid. It comes as the company struggles with constant power blackouts.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

Inside the East African Safari Classic

3 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzanian Authorities Look to Gentrify Downtown Dar es Salaam and Increase Tax Revenue

3 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Startup Frain is Building An Open-source Webhooks Service

3 hours ago
1 min read

Sudan Wants Civilians and Not the Army to Run Things

3 hours ago
1 min read

A Journey from Dakar to Diamniadio Aboard Senegal’s New High-speed Train Line

3 hours ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Diaspora Opt for Delivery Services over Money Transfers to Help Hard-hit Relatives

3 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Role in Europe’s Energy Transition

3 hours ago
1 min read

The UN’s First Assessment of Water Security in Africa

3 hours ago
1 min read

A Military Tribunal Sentenced Former President Blaise Compaoré to Life in Prison

3 hours ago
1 min read

The Full Story of West Africa’s Manuscript Culture and Islamic Learning Centres Will Finally Be Known

4 days ago
1 min read

Egypt Added 78 Countries to Its e-Visa Portal

4 days ago
1 min read

How to Pronounce these African States

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

EFF Gives Johann Rupert 14 days To Respond To Its Land Demands

2 mins ago
1 min read

Gauteng Health Dept To Set Up Pop-Up COVID Vaccine Sites

13 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 032 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

18 mins ago
4 min read

Want To Start A B&B? Things You Need To Know About How To Get Started

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer