Kenya Power Starts Nationwide Awareness Campaign on Dangers of Vandalising the Grid

Kenya’s energy supplier says it’s losing millions of dollars a month due to vandalism of its electric transformers for their fluid, which is sold as cooking oil. Kenya Power says criminals extract the fluid from the transformers, which is then sold by cartels to restaurants and roadside stalls for frying food. The recent increase in vandalism has been linked to the rising cost of cooking oil, which has forced some businesses to turn to unorthodox methods to try and keep afloat. Health experts warn that transformer oil, which looks like cooking oil, is unsafe for human consumption and poses serious health risks. In a statement, the state-run company said there was a sharp increase in vandalism in central Kenya, where nearly 20 transformers had been destroyed or interfered with. At least 22 people have recently been arrested and their cases are currently in court. Kenya Power has now started a nationwide awareness campaign about the dangers of vandalising the grid. It comes as the company struggles with constant power blackouts.

SOURCE: BBC

