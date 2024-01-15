Kenya Offers One of the Best Luxury Wildlife Vacations 

Immerse yourself in the heart of the African savannah with a luxury safari in Kenya’s world-renowned Maasai Mara National Reserve. Stay at Cottar’s 1920s Camp, a luxurious and exclusive tented camp that evokes nostalgia of this bygone era. From guided game drives to bush walks, you will have the opportunity to witness the iconic Big Five–lions, elephants, rhinoceros, leopards and buffalo. As the sun sets, indulge in gourmet dinners served under the starlit sky, surrounded by the sounds of the African wilderness. This is true luxury in the wild.

TRAVELNOIRE