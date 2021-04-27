iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Kenya is Poised to Have its First Female Chief Justice

34 seconds ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

The Court of Appeal Judge Martha Koome emerged as the best candidate out of ten applicants for the position. Her selection was announced by Kenya’s Judicial Service Commission on Tuesday, April 27. Her name has been forwarded to President Uhuru Kenyatta for approval, before being submitted to the parliament for vetting. The selection process was very tedious and was aired live on several Kenyan local channels. During her interview, Koome was asked to imagine the challenges she would face if chosen Kenya’s first female Chief Justice, and illustrate how she would manage them. In response, she said: “I believe the challenges are similar whether a male or female CJ. It will be historic for the Commission to nominate a woman for the Office of [the] Chief Justice. Leadership is gender-neutral. It doesn’t require a man or woman. It is skills that will deal with the challenges we face. You need managerial skills because you will be overseeing various things. As a lady, I appreciate that everybody brings something to the table.” She is well known in the civil society movement and was first appointed a High Court judge in 2003. In her past career, she has fiercely defended the rights of women and children. Koome has a Master of Laws in Public International Law from the University of London (2010), a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Nairobi (1986) and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

South Africans Disillusioned by Promises of Freedom

2 mins ago
1 min read

Chad’s Capital Comes to a Halt in Protest of New Rule

3 mins ago
1 min read

Kidnapping has become One of the Major Security Challenges in Nigeria

6 mins ago
1 min read

Some Big Asks from African Leaders to US Secretary of State

8 mins ago
1 min read

Catching Waves along Africa’s Coastline

3 days ago
1 min read

Hit the Road with this Guide for an Epic Road Trip in South Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

Going Electric on the Maasai Mara

3 days ago
1 min read

Seychelles Unveils a New 5-Star Hotel to Welcome Visitors

3 days ago
1 min read

Capturing Africa’s Architectural Flair

3 days ago
1 min read

Introducing Africa’s Fashion Ambassador Imane Ayiss To The World

3 days ago
1 min read

Crayon is Nigeria’s Prince of Bright Pop Melodies

3 days ago
1 min read

Arch for Arch

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Kenya is Poised to Have its First Female Chief Justice

35 seconds ago
1 min read

South Africans Disillusioned by Promises of Freedom

2 mins ago
1 min read

Chad’s Capital Comes to a Halt in Protest of New Rule

3 mins ago
1 min read

Kidnapping has become One of the Major Security Challenges in Nigeria

6 mins ago