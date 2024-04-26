Kenya has Joined a Growing List of Nations Seeking to Regulate TikTok

According to reports, the Kenyan government has advised lawmakers against banning TikTok and instead recommended stricter rules to regulate the platform. “Rather than imposing a ban on TikTok, the ministry proposes adopting a co-regulation model,” the information and communication ministry said in an advisory to the panel, which was shared with Reuters on Thursday. The ministry proposed requiring TikTok to screen content to ensure compliance with Kenyan laws and file quarterly reports to the government on what material it had taken down. Last month, an activist petitioned the Kenyan parliament to ban the ultra-popular social media app in an effort to ensure the privacy of individuals is respected in accordance with the laws of their country.



