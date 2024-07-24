Kenya Emerges as Highest Beneficiary of AfDB Loans Over the Last Decade

Kenya has emerged as the top recipient of African Development Bank (AfDB) funding in East and Central Africa over the past decade. Between 2013 and 2023, the East African country received $3.718 billion from the AfDB, surpassing Tanzania’s $2.83 billion and Rwanda’s $1.81 billion. For Kenya, the funding has primarily been deployed toward the energy, road construction, and water sectors. Notable projects include the Lake Turkana Wind Power Project – the largest wind farm in Africa, the Last Mile Connectivity electricity project, and the dualization of the Kenol-Sagana-Marua Road. The AfDB is increasingly becoming the bank of choice for countries looking to borrow money to fund development projects. For Kenya, AfDB funding peaked during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration with over $823 million loaned to the country.



SOURCE: EAST AFRICAN