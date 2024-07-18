Kenya Deploys 200 Additional Police Officers to Haiti

Kenya has sent an additional 200 police officers to Haiti to help address gang violence as part of a UN-backed mission that saw the deployment of 400 officers in June. This brings the total number of deployed officers to 600, with a total of 1,000 planned. The deployment comes amid domestic protests in Kenya that have resulted in the death of dozens and injuries to many more. Nevertheless, President William Ruto remains committed to the mission, which will include about 2,500 personnel from African and Caribbean countries. Although, the UN supports the mission, it does not manage it. Similarly, the US funds and supports the mission but will not send troops. While Haiti’s gang violence has severely impacted food security and aid access, critics of the mission question whether it is the right move, especially with Kenyan police force’s history of excessive force.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS