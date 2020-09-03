iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Kenya-based Music Service on the Denmark Alternative Stock Exchange

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Mdundo is listing its shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark following an oversubscribed pre-sale period that raised US$6.4 million, in a bid to solidify its leading position in the pan-African music market. Launched in 2013, Mdundo provides access to all the continent’s favourite music to over five million monthly active users in 15 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, with over 20 million monthly downloads and streams via its website and app. The company’s main markets are Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Nigeria and Ghana, with an increasing focus on Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Angola, Rwanda, Cameroon, Congo, Malawi, South Africa and Namibia, and it has now decided on an initial public offering in Denmark, where it is headquartered. By listing on Nasdaq First North and opening trading of its shares, which it will on Friday, September 4, Mdundo is aiming to secure additional funds for its ongoing expansion across new African markets and to confirm its brand as the pan-African leader in the music distribution market.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Senegalese Teacher Rebuilds Classrooms to Welcome Learners after Lockdown

1 hour ago
1 min read

A Pink Flock Makes its Return to Kenyan National Park

1 hour ago
1 min read

Addis Shocked by US Move to Cut Aid

1 hour ago
1 min read

Wildlife Faces a New Threat in Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park

1 hour ago
1 min read

Experts Perplexed by Coronavirus Trends in Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

Insights into who Rusesabagina is and the Build up to His Arrest

2 hours ago
1 min read

Dozens of Aid Groups are Operating Illegally in Uganda

2 hours ago
1 min read

Africa CDC Calls for Fair Distribution of Covid-19 Vaccine

2 hours ago
1 min read

Confusion around Zimbabwe’s Compensation Plan

2 hours ago
1 min read

Meet the Somali Footballer Breaking Barriers

1 day ago
1 min read

Togolese Transport Firm Switches Up

1 day ago
1 min read

Windhoek Eases Lockdown Restrictions

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Senegalese Teacher Rebuilds Classrooms to Welcome Learners after Lockdown

1 hour ago
1 min read

A Pink Flock Makes its Return to Kenyan National Park

1 hour ago
1 min read

Addis Shocked by US Move to Cut Aid

1 hour ago
1 min read

Wildlife Faces a New Threat in Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park

1 hour ago