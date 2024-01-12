Kenya Announces Updates on its Regional Travel Policies

The country set a six-month grace period for other members of the East African Community on what next regarding travel to Kenya. This is to ensure that a new streamlined travel policy is implemented successfully. According to media reports, this new eTA system is intended to replace the Kenyan Visa System. People looking to visit Kenya are required to apply at least 3 days before their trip to the country. The application fee currently stands at $30 per head. Kenya has been implementing the new eTA system as of January 1st, 2024, to all travelers, except those that had been exempted. The EAC countries exempted include: Uganda, Burundi, DRC, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Somalia.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER