Kenya and Tanzania Scooped at least 20 Combined Awards in the Africa Category of World Travel Awards

Kenya Airways won Africa’s Leading Airline 2021, the country’s capital Nairobi won the award for Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination, and Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club won in the category of Africa’s Leading Hotel. Tanzania’s semi-autonomous archipelago Zanzibar led the race for Africa’s Leading Beach Destination, while Serengeti National Park won in its category, too. Tanzania National Parks revealed that it was the third time in a row they had won in the leading national park category for Africa. Earlier in October, the East African Community held its first Regional Tourism Expo to promote the region as a single tourist destination. South Africa also walked away as one of the big winners at the WTA. Cape Town International Airport won in the aviation category, while Johannesburg’s Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre took the title of Africa’s Leading New Hotel.
SOURCE: IOL
