Kenya and South Africa Trade Ties

3 hours ago 1 min read

South Africa has waived visa requirements for Kenyans visiting the southern African country for up to 90 days per year beginning in January 2023.President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is on a two-day official visit in the country, announced on Wednesday that an agreement had been reached to allow Kenyans to travel without a travel document.

“We discussed the issue of visas between South Africa and Kenya, with the goal of allowing Kenyans to visit South Africa without a visa. This will officially begin on January 1, 2023, and Kenyans will have access to it for 90 days per year “He stated. South Africans have been able to visit Nairobi without a visa for up to 90 days since 2017.

Business Daily Africa

