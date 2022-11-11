Kenya and South Africa Eliminate Trade Barriers

President William Ruto and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa have agreed on a working formula to eradicate trade barriers and increase business and cooperation between Kenya and South Africa. The two Heads of State said their countries would deal with non-tariff barriers such as licensing bureaucracy, regulation restrictions and sanctions allowing opening up for business in sectors like industries, agricultural produce export and logistics.
SOURCE: Africa Business Insider
