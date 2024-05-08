Kenya Airline Resumes Flights to Kinshasa

Kenya Airways says its staff in the Democratic Republic of Congo who were released on Monday had been detained because of a “misunderstanding” by the authorities. The airline says it is resuming flights to the country – which it had suspended – after the “unconditional” release of the two employees. The staff were detained last month allegedly because of missing customs documents concerning what was described as valuable cargo.
SOURCE: BBC
Kenya Airways says its staff in the Democratic Republic of Congo who were released on Monday had been detained because of a “misunderstanding” by the authorities. The airline says it is resuming flights to the country – which it had suspended – after the “unconditional” release of the two employees. The staff were detained last month allegedly because of missing customs documents concerning what was described as valuable cargo.