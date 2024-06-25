The Police Reforms Working Group Kenya (PRWG-K) unequivocally condemns the recent wave of abductions of citizens suspected of involvement in the #RejectFinanceBill2024 protests.

These abductions of at least 12 people, which have occurred over the last five days and intensified last night, are a gross violation of human rights and amount to arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearance as prohibited under Article 29 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

Enforced disappearance, as defined by Article 29 of the Constitution, involves the arrest, detention, or abduction of an individual by state agents or persons acting with state authorization, followed by a refusal to acknowledge the person’s fate or whereabouts.

These actions undermine the rule of law and instil fear and uncertainty among the populace. We urge the government to immediately cease these unlawful practices and release all individuals who have been arbitrarily detained.

We strongly call on President William Samoei Ruto to uphold the oath he took during his swearing-in ceremony: “I, William Samoei Ruto, in full realization of the high calling I assume as President of Kenya, do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Republic of Kenya, that I will obey, preserve, and protect this Constitution of Kenya.”

It is imperative that the government honours its promise to protect the rights of its citizens and ensures that such violations are not repeated. PRWG-K reaffirms its commitment to advocating for justice and accountability.

We stand ready to support the victims of these abductions and their families through legal assistance, medical care, and psychological support.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and document any further human rights abuses. We remind the government that the Kenyan Constitution guarantees the right to liberty and security and prohibits any form of arbitrary arrest and detention. It is the duty of the state to protect these rights and ensure that all individuals are treated with dignity and respect.

