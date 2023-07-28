Kelly Khumalo Received Calls From Hitman, Court Hears

One of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial communicated with singer Kelly Khumalo in the lead-up to Meyiwa’s killing.

That’s the revelation by a police cellphone data analyst who gave evidence in court.

Lambertus Steyn has told the court that accused #5 Fisokuhle Ntuli phoned a number registered to Khumalo on two occasions in 2014.

Steyn says some of the data was deleted from the phone hours after the soccer star’s killing.

Steyn is the state’s third witness to take the stand at the High Court in Pretoria.