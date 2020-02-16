Kelebogile Molopyane To Be Laid To Rest Today

A grade 10 pupil who died earlier this week after having an epileptic seizure will be laid to rest in Tshwane on Sunday morning.

Kelobogile Molopyane fell to his death from a second-floor balcony at Ferndale High School on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old’s memorial was held at the school on Friday, with mourners hearing how the boy had multiple talents and fought his medical condition with every ounce of his strength.

Molopyane’s family has expressed gratitude for the support received from the education department and ordinary South Africans.

Family spokesperson Thalma Thoane said, “The service will start at 6 am and the cortege will leave for the cemetery at 8 am. He will be buried at the Hebron cemetery. The family is content with what has happened. They got support from other family members and the department.”