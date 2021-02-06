iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Kehinde Wiley’s Black Rock Resident Artists Are Named

42 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Black Rock, the artists’ retreat in Dakar, Senegal, is about to welcome 16 artists from around the world into its second residency.  Formed by acclaimed artist, Kehinde Wiley, best known for painting President Obama’s portrait, Black Rock seeks to promote the work of artists whose work focuses on societal change. A Congolese painter whose art reflects how globalization and consumerism have transformed African society. A Nigerian-American filmmaker whose work focuses on cultures and experiences of Africans and the diaspora. A visual activist from Texas who forces her viewers to confront issues that are deemed difficult to tackle. The artists, who will spend several weeks at the lavish studio along a volcanic-rock-lined shore, express themselves in a variety of formats and come from across the globe. But many in this year’s group share Wiley’s passion for using art to explore social change. His most recent works include the stained glass fresco of breakdancers in the Moynihan Train Hall and his “Rumors of War” statue in Richmond, Va. — a Black man with ponytailed dreadlocks on horseback in the style of monuments to Confederate war generals.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Domestic Air Travel Seems to be Taking Off in Mali

20 mins ago
2 min read

The Challenge of Keeping Somaliland’s Heritage Identity

22 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles Remains One of the World’s Most Desirable Destinations for the Discerning Traveller

24 mins ago
1 min read

The Blue Train Resumes Its Full Service Offering

31 mins ago
1 min read

Walking Safaris have Become more Popular in Eastern and Southern Africa in Recent Years

33 mins ago
1 min read

Africa With a Twist: Paris Chef Sacko Cuisine Wins Michelin Star

40 mins ago
1 min read

Durban Students Initiate a Space to Foster More Campus Interaction

46 mins ago
1 min read

FOKN Bois and the New ‘Contradict’ Documentary Highlight Despair and Hope in Ghana

48 mins ago
1 min read

Amira Rasool: Connecting Africa’s Designer Fashion to the Rest of the Globe

53 mins ago
1 min read

The Best Way to Protect Africa’s Biodiversity is to Integrate Conservation Measures on Working Lands

16 hours ago
1 min read

Building Africa’s Biggest Data Centre

16 hours ago
1 min read

Easing the Fears of Zambia’s Mining Firms

16 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Domestic Air Travel Seems to be Taking Off in Mali

20 mins ago
2 min read

The Challenge of Keeping Somaliland’s Heritage Identity

22 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles Remains One of the World’s Most Desirable Destinations for the Discerning Traveller

24 mins ago
1 min read

The Blue Train Resumes Its Full Service Offering

31 mins ago