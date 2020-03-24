Keeping Up with Kipchoge on his #StayAtHome Journey

Share with your network!

Olympic superstar Eliud Kipchoge talks about the works he is reading whilst in isolation to protect himself from coronavirus. The greatest marathon runner in the world is keeping a video diary for the BBC while he is self-isolating. In the first edition, he talks about the loneliness of the training runs without any partners. In the second edition, the superstar marathon runner shares a message of optimism over lunch with his family – as they eat in isolation at his home in Kenya. The third episode the viewer visits his farm – on his own – as he trains in isolation. Well – not quite in isolation – he also gets to meet his dogs.

SOURCE: BBC

