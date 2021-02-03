Karri Donates Half A Million Rand To South African Schools

Share with your network!

This February, at a time when love is traditionally celebrated the world over, Karri – a popular school payment app which is powered by Nedbank – is putting their hearts on their sleeves and assisting South African parents to help schools at a time when it is most needed.

In February 2020, around 1000 schools nationwide used the Karri platform for fundraising initiatives ‒ collecting millions of Rands for vital resources and projects for the year ahead.

The pandemic has prevented many schools from raising such funds, so Karri has set out to help keep essential fundraising initiatives running in celebration of the ‘Month of Love’. To show love to South African schools and help parents directly contribute, Karri will distribute R500 000 in denominations of R500 that will appear in parent’s Karri wallets across the country.

While those who are lucky enough to win the cash injection will get a helping hand to donate to collections, Karri encourages schools to drive their own fundraising campaigns this Valentine’s month. As an added incentive, the school that has the highest uptake on a fundraising collection will win R10 000 to help kickstart the year.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone. Businesses have battled through the devastating impact of the pandemic, and schools are no exception. Despite additional costs to facilitate adequate safety measures for students and teachers, ensuring education is able to continue as much as possible through these trying times, fundraising has taken a backseat in many cases,” says Anthea Abrahams, General Manager from Karri.

“With this donation to South African schools, we aim to facilitate a cash injection where it is needed most: in the facilities that shape young minds and ensure a bright future for South Africa.”

Every parent in South Africa whose children attend a school that uses the Karri app for collections stands a chance to win R500 for their school. All they have to do is log in and #FindThe500 that might well be hidden in their Karri account.

Karri CEO Doug Hoernle adds: “We’re encouraging every single school across the country to run a Valentine’s Day collection via the Karri platform. Whether this is by hosting a virtual event, a Civvies day or a raffle, this is a unique opportunity to collect vital funds for schools and encourage a safe and cashless solution to parents. All, of course, while adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols and social distancing procedures.”

Karri is a cashless collections platform for schools, ‘powered by Nedbank’, which aims to make the lives of bursars, teachers and parents simpler and easier with a fast and secure payment method that makes necessary school fundraising a breeze.

Karri uses technology in an innovative and meaningful way, enabling South Africans to swiftly pay or donate securely to school fundraising initiatives using something most people have on their person at all times: a smartphone.

This February, forego the flowers, cards and chocolates that will be quickly forgotten and instead support schools to ensure they have a positive and memorable year ahead.

