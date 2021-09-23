Karpowership Licenses Above Board – Nersa

The Energy Regulator insists the decision to grant Karpowership generation licenses was above board.
Critics say it should not have been granted as it still has no environmental clearance.
Nersa, however, says nothing prevents them from granting licenses before environmental checks are done.
It says Karpowership has to obtain several other approvals before generation can begin.
