Karisa Keasey Includes Africans in her Art Series about Refugees in the US

Six years ago Keasey became aware of the global refugee crisis when learning about the civil war in Syria. Inspired to change the way people viewed immigrants and refugees, the 30-year-old wrote a book based on the stories of refugee survivors who were able to reach the United States. Her book, “When You Can’t Go Home,” consists of 10 stories of refugee families who have resettled in the Pacific Northwest following years of hardship. They touch on various scenarios common among refugees, ranging from the conflicts they face in their home countries, life in refugee camps and detention centers and the process of attaining refugee or asylum status. While her goal is to raises awareness about the refugee crisis and “spread empathy and respect” for the experiences they face, Keasey is also donating 50% of the book’s profits to the refugee resettlement organization World Relief.
SOURCE: CNN
More Stories
Farm Fresh Produce on An App
Angola’s Former System of Patronage Faces the Law
The Missing Link in Tackling Lifestyle Diseases in Malawi
A Youth Campaign to Protect Refugees from the Pandemic
A Series of Mishaps in Clearing Mauritian Waters
What to Do with the Nairobi National Park
Mogadishu Shaken After Deadly Weekend Blast
Is Regional Intervention Needed to Stem Out Threat in Maputo?
Bishops Rally behind #ZimbabweanLivesMatter Campaign
Kenya’s Drive to Up Domestic Travel
Behind the Scenes on Building King Tut’s Final Resting Place
A Coastal City in Benin Restores Monuments from the Slave Trade Era