Kane Sets Record With Tottenham Winner Against Wolves

Harry Kane set a Premier League record in goals for a single club on Saturday as his headed effort earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 home victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers that sent them to the top of the table.

Tottenham were outplayed in the first half but were a different proposition after the interval, with Kane pouncing in the 64th minute to score his 185th Premier League goal.

No other player has scored more goals for a single club in the Premier League era, with England skipper Kane moving clear of Sergio Aguero’s tally for Manchester City.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Wolves, who are now winless in their last 10 Premier League games, had 12 goal attempts to Tottenham’s one in the first half but were unable to make their superiority count.

Tottenham then found some extra gears to seize control, with Kane and Son Heung-min both being denied by the woodwork before Kane headed in from a corner flicked on by Ivan Perisic.

It was Tottenham’s 1,000th Premier League goal at home and lifted them to seven points from their opening three games, a point more than champions Manchester City, who play on Sunday, and Arsenal who are in action later on Saturday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Wolves have one point from their opening three games.

Kane barely had a look-in during a frustrating first half in which Wolves grew in confidence and regularly cut through Tottenham’s defence but failed to seriously test Hugo Lloris.

But just as when scoring a last-gasp equaliser at Chelsea last week, he used his poaching instincts to lethal effect.

Minutes after heading a Dejan Kulusevski cross against the bar, Kane found space in the box to beat Wolves keeper Jose Sa with one of the simplest goals of his career.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“It’s been a fantastic nine or 10 years in the Premier League. Hopefully many more years to go. I always love scoring,” Kane said when asked about moving past Aguero’s mark.

Adding to the milestones, it was Kane’s 250th goal in all competitions for Spurs.

“Credit to Wolves, they made it difficult. In the second half we came out with intensity. We created chances and pressed better. We deserved the goal,” he said.

While Tottenham have started the season impressively, Kane acknowledged they need to improve.

“Credit to the boys, they dug deep. We need to start games better. We need to improve. But the sign of a good team is winning when you don’t play at your best,” he said.

Wolves, who named seven Portuguese players in their starting line-up, will rue not capitalising on an impressive first half.

Ruben Neves curled one effort wide, Daniel Podence snatched at a chance and Matheus Nunes, making his debut, went closest with a header that drifted agonisingly wide of the Tottenham goal.

Reuters

Share with your network!