Kampala’s Lockdown Affects other Health Services

Two months into a lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many Ugandans are struggling. With about 1.4-million people, or just more than 3% of the population, living with HIV or Aids, according to government figures, one of the highest rates in East Africa, with about 23,000 people dying and 50,000 new infections each year. Uganda’s ministry of health has also set up a programme to allow community health workers to collect HIV pills for patients. But more recently, Mugagga he said he has heard increasing reports about food shortages due to people being unable to work. The ongoing uncertainty has been “psychological torture” for people with HIV, he said. The Aids Support Organisation (TASO), an NGO set up in 1987, is continuing with testing, the distribution of medication, home visits for bedridden patients, and following up with people who miss appointments.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

