Kampala and Kinshasa Join Forces to Fight one of the Most Lethal Armed Groups

Ugandan soldiers have crossed into the DRC to take on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). The offensive began with air raids on Tuesday. The group is blamed for violence in the eastern DRC that has led to hundreds being killed and thousands forced from their homes – with many taking refuge in neighbouring countries. The violence is not just limited to the DRC. Uganda says the ADF is responsible for several attacks on its soil, including three suicide bombings in Kampala last month. Not everyone supports this mission. Some in the DRC do not trust Uganda. They accuse Uganda and Rwanda of creating instability in their country.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!