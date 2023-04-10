Kamala Harris, at Former Slave Port in Ghana, Ties Past to Present                        

In an effort to promote stronger ties between the US and Africa, US Vice President Kamala Harris embarked on a journey through Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. Clearly moved by her visit to the ancient slave port of Cape Coast Castle, she sought to tie political history to her own to demonstrate a bridge for others in the African diaspora. She also used the visit as an opportunity to show her love of African culture, highlighting the musicians and artists who excite and entertain her. Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, toured a 17th-century slave fortress in Cape Coast, one of many coastal buildings active during the transatlantic slave trade that forcibly removed 12.5 million people, mainly from Central and West Africa, and sent them to work across the Americas, Europe and the Caribbean.
