iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Kamala Harris, at Former Slave Port in Ghana, Ties Past to Present                        

20 seconds ago 1 min read

In an effort to promote stronger ties between the US and Africa, US Vice President Kamala Harris embarked on a journey through Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. Clearly moved by her visit to the ancient slave port of Cape Coast Castle, she sought to tie political history to her own to demonstrate a bridge for others in the African diaspora. She also used the visit as an opportunity to show her love of African culture, highlighting the musicians and artists who excite and entertain her. Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, toured a 17th-century slave fortress in Cape Coast, one of many coastal buildings active during the transatlantic slave trade that forcibly removed 12.5 million people, mainly from Central and West Africa, and sent them to work across the Americas, Europe and the Caribbean.

THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Telling Time African-Style          

2 mins ago
1 min read

‘Billionaire Chef’ Opens New Nigerian Restaurant Ilé Bistro in Culver City                                         

4 mins ago
1 min read

Moffat Takadiwa’s Landmark Exhibition Comments on Zimbabwe’s Colonial Hangover  

7 mins ago
1 min read

Walking Safaris have Become More Popular in Eastern and Southern Africa   

8 mins ago
1 min read

Staying on Namibia’s Impalila Island

10 mins ago
1 min read

Protecting Mount Kilimanjaro from Recurrent Fire Outbreaks

11 mins ago
1 min read

Everything You Need to Know about the Visa Requirements for Traveling to Ghana

14 mins ago
1 min read

New Evidence Suggests Africa’s Birth Rates are Falling Fast

4 days ago
1 min read

How Benin got its Large Volumes of Brass has Long been a Mystery, Until Now

4 days ago
1 min read

Namibia’s Judicial Appointments Hailed for Breaking the Glass Ceiling

4 days ago
1 min read

Harare to Look into Reports of Gold Smuggling

4 days ago
1 min read

There’s a View that Zambia’s Hichilema is Strongly Aligning the Country to the West

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Kamala Harris, at Former Slave Port in Ghana, Ties Past to Present                        

20 seconds ago
1 min read

Telling Time African-Style          

2 mins ago
1 min read

‘Billionaire Chef’ Opens New Nigerian Restaurant Ilé Bistro in Culver City                                         

4 mins ago
1 min read

Moffat Takadiwa’s Landmark Exhibition Comments on Zimbabwe’s Colonial Hangover  

7 mins ago

Share