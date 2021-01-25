iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Kagame Calls for Social Protection of those Most Affected by the Pandemic

9 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Rwandan president Paul Kagame has called for inclusive, global response to tackle mass unemployment in the wake of the pandemic. Kagame was speaking at a virtual session of the World Economic Forum which features a new social contract. Where he advocated for innovative approaches to tackle social protection. “An important point is the arbitrary distinction between formal and informal sector employment, particularly in the developing countries. Many earn their livelihood as small scale entrepreneurs, especially women and young people. We need therefore innovative and comprehensive approaches to social protection that include workers of all backgrounds and types”, he said.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Three Female Referees Make African Football History

24 seconds ago
1 min read

Mixed Reactions after Expose on Kenya’s Spy Queen

2 mins ago
1 min read

Setting an Example for Dodgy Business Dealers

6 mins ago
1 min read

Conflict Causes Chaos for Central African Republic Construction Industry

11 mins ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Frontline Workers Get Vaccinated

14 mins ago
1 min read

Collapsed Buildings are Worryingly Common in Several Large African Cities

18 mins ago
1 min read

Soldiers Ordered to Leave Ugandan Opposition Leader’s Home

21 mins ago
1 min read

Tigray’s Rich Heritage is ‘Highly Endangered’, Experts Warn

24 mins ago
1 min read

Tropical Storm Leaves Destruction as it Moves through Southern Africa

26 mins ago
1 min read

Seychelles Reopens its Borders and Drops Quarantine Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers

2 days ago
1 min read

The Usual Buzz of Cape Town is Now a Lull

2 days ago
1 min read

What Africans Want from their Passports

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Three Female Referees Make African Football History

24 seconds ago
1 min read

Mixed Reactions after Expose on Kenya’s Spy Queen

2 mins ago
1 min read

Setting an Example for Dodgy Business Dealers

6 mins ago
1 min read

Kagame Calls for Social Protection of those Most Affected by the Pandemic

9 mins ago