Kagame Calls for Social Protection of those Most Affected by the Pandemic

Rwandan president Paul Kagame has called for inclusive, global response to tackle mass unemployment in the wake of the pandemic. Kagame was speaking at a virtual session of the World Economic Forum which features a new social contract. Where he advocated for innovative approaches to tackle social protection. “An important point is the arbitrary distinction between formal and informal sector employment, particularly in the developing countries. Many earn their livelihood as small scale entrepreneurs, especially women and young people. We need therefore innovative and comprehensive approaches to social protection that include workers of all backgrounds and types”, he said.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
