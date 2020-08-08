iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Juventus Coach Sarri Sacked – Reports

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

4 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Serie A champions Juventus have sacked coach Maurizio Sarri after one season following their Champions League exit on Friday night, Italian media reported.

Corriere dello Sport and Sky said the 61-year-old had been fired.

“Maurizio Sarri has been fired, it’s all but official,” the Gazzetta dello Sport wrote on its website.

Juventus won Serie A for the ninth season in a row last month but were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 on Friday, losing on away goals despite a 2-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais in the second leg.

Retuers

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Juventus Proves Wrong Club For Sarri

3 mins ago
2 min read

McIlroy Praised For Sportsmanship

6 mins ago
1 min read

Buttler And Woakes Give England Victory

51 mins ago
1 min read

Bottas Pips Hamilton Silverstone Pole

2 hours ago
2 min read

Juventus’ Champions League Dream As Elusive As Ever

3 hours ago
2 min read

F1’s Anniversary GP Overshadowed By Racing Point Row

3 hours ago
2 min read

No Disappointment If Willian Leaves – Lampard

10 hours ago
2 min read

Still Too Early To Talk About Moving Boxing Day Test – CA

10 hours ago
3 min read

City Eliminate Real

10 hours ago
2 min read

McIlroy Says He Does Not Mind A Break

10 hours ago
2 min read

NZ, Australia Accept Cricket World Cup decisions

10 hours ago
2 min read

Tiger Finds Looks Can Be Deceiving

10 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Juventus Proves Wrong Club For Sarri

3 mins ago
2 min read

McIlroy Praised For Sportsmanship

6 mins ago
1 min read

Buttler And Woakes Give England Victory

51 mins ago
1 min read

Bottas Pips Hamilton Silverstone Pole

2 hours ago