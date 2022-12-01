iAfrica

Justice Minister Will Decide On Walus

Janusz Walus FILE PHOTO
1 hour ago 1 min read

Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola is expected to make an announcement on whether Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus will be released.

On Wednesday the tripartite alliance demonstrated outside the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria, against the imminent release on parole of Walus.

He was due to be let out of prison on Thursday.

