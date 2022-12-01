Justice Minister Will Decide On Walus

Justice and Correctional Services Minister, Ronald Lamola is expected to make an announcement on whether Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus will be released.
On Wednesday the tripartite alliance demonstrated outside the Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Pretoria, against the imminent release on parole of Walus.
He was due to be let out of prison on Thursday.
More Stories
Zimbabwe Scores Another First Against HIV In Africa
Ukraine Will One Day Join Western Military Alliance – NATO
NDZ Calls On Ramaphosa To Step Aside
Phala Phala Panel Finds Ramaphosa May Have Questions To Answer
Only Those Charged Should Step Aside – ANC
NSPCA Calls For Stronger Regulations
SA’s Unemployment Rate Drops To 32.9% In Third Quarter
DA Western Cape Terminates Masizole Mnqasela’s Membership
I want to serve South Africans – Mkhwebane
SPCA Calls For Responsible Pet Care
Ramaphosa Blames Historical Issues At Eskom
Lindiwe Sisulu Disputes ANC Top 6 Nominations