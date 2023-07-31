Justice Minister Ronald Lamola Says;National Prosecuting Authority Managed to Recover R2.55 billion

Over the previous four years, the Assets Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has frozen R10.2 billion in cash and assets suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

On Monday, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola presented this information at the start of the 6th general conference of the Association of African Anti-Corruption Authorities in Kempton Park.

The organisation, founded in 2011 as a continental forum to combat corruption, is made up of anti-corruption officials from 45 African countries.

This year’s general assembly topic is “Promote citizen engagement in the fight against corruption and illicit financial flows, and ensure the African continent’s holistic development.”

This morning’s keynote talk was delivered by Lamola.

“The resolution of two high-value corruption cases helped the AFU recover R2.83 billion in corruption and related matters during the fiscal year, and a total of R10.2 billion has been frozen over the past four years.” The NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] has recovered R2.55 billion in state capture cases alone.”