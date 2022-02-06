Justice Mandisa Maya Recommended For Chief Justice Position

The Judicial Service Commission has recommended Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya as the next Chief Justice.
If President Cyril Ramaphosa accepts the recommendation Maya will be the first-ever female Chief Justice.
Maya beat three other candidates including Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will ultimately decide who gets the position.
