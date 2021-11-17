Justice is Served for British Family Whose Son was Murdered in Mombasa

A Kenyan court has jailed four police officers for the manslaughter of British aristocrat Alexander Monson, who died in custody after being arrested near Mombasa in 2012. Judge Eric Ogola ruled that Monson was brutally tortured and had cannabis planted on him after he died. He said the officers had covered up what happened to the 28-year-old. Monson was the son of Lord Nicholas Monson and heir to the family estate in Lincolnshire. He had moved to Kenya in 2008 to live with his mother, Hilary Monson. The four officers were given jail terms of between nine and 15 years but between five and six years were suspended in each case. Police arrested him for allegedly smoking cannabis in the Diani beach resort just south of Mombasa in May 2012. The police initially said Monson had died of a drugs overdose but an inquest in June 2018 found he had died from a head injury.

SOURCE:BBC

