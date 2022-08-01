iAfrica

Just Outside Windhoek, is a Sort of Haven for the Technology-weary Traveller

15 hours ago 1 min read

Habitas Lodge is a private game reserve spanning 51 000ha, where anything other than a slow-paced life seems absurd. Nothing about this glamping spot invades nature. In fact, even the restaurant and lounge are not inside a building but on a wooden deck with a tented roof overlooking more bushveld. No walls, no ceiling. The reserve homes an abundance of antelope including the iconic gemsbok, and all of the Big 5, save buffalo. The knowledgeable safari guides will answer any question you can throw at them and teach you about the native San people’s history. Habitas is completely solar-powered and aims to operate sustainably and responsibly. The group is committed to avoiding single-use plastic and has been awarded the Oceanic Champion Badge for adopting The Oceanic Standard.

