Just Outside Windhoek, is a Sort of Haven for the Technology-weary Traveller

Habitas Lodge is a private game reserve spanning 51 000ha, where anything other than a slow-paced life seems absurd. Nothing about this glamping spot invades nature. In fact, even the restaurant and lounge are not inside a building but on a wooden deck with a tented roof overlooking more bushveld. No walls, no ceiling. The reserve homes an abundance of antelope including the iconic gemsbok, and all of the Big 5, save buffalo. The knowledgeable safari guides will answer any question you can throw at them and teach you about the native San people’s history. Habitas is completely solar-powered and aims to operate sustainably and responsibly. The group is committed to avoiding single-use plastic and has been awarded the Oceanic Champion Badge for adopting The Oceanic Standard.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
More Stories
Libassa Wildlife Sanctuary in Liberia Offers Refuge to Orphaned Baby Pangolins
Naija Boy Tacos is Providing a Transformative Glimpse into the Future of African Cuisine
A Menu Sample of Dishes to Try When in the Seychelles
One of the Best Spots on One of the Most Beautiful Rivers in Africa
Love Burna Boy & WizKid? Listen to These 5 African Genres
Yvette van Zyl Completes Modernist-Informed Home in South Africa
Hlene Love-Allotey is Rewriting the Rules of the African Art Market
Ghanaian Designer Ruby Buah on Bringing African Prints to American Cities
Leading the “Wakanda Forever” Soundtrack Caps a Stunning Rise for Nigeria’s Tems
Libassa Wildlife Sanctuary in Liberia Offers Refuge to Orphaned Baby Pangolins
Solving Nigeria’s Furniture Issues
A White Enclave Demonstrates Model for Living Off Grid