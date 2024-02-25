Jurel 90 Powers India To 307 All Out Against England

Dhruv Jurel led India’s spirited rearguard action with a brilliant 90 before the hosts were all out for 303 at lunch replying to England’s first innings total of 353 on day three of the fourth test on Sunday.

The wicketkeeper-batter combined in a 76-run partnership with Kuldeep Yadav (28) to rescue India from a precarious 177-7.

Number nine batter Kuldeep faced 131 balls, the longest in his test career, before James Anderson broke the stand.

Kuldeep defended with an angled bat, dropping the ball on to his boot only for it to roll back and hit the stumps.

It was the 698th test wicket for Anderson, test cricket’s most successful fast bowler.

Debutant Akash Deep (nine) became off-spinner Shoaib Bashir’s (5-119) fifth victim in the match.

Jurel, who brought up his maiden test fifty in his second match, realised he was running out of partners and counter-attacked.

The right-hand batter smashed four sixes and six fours in his knock but fell short of a hundred when Tom Hartley (3-68) bowled him.

India are 2-1 ahead in the five-match series.

Reuters