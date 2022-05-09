June is Best for Hiking to Gorilla Sanctuaries in Rwanda

Rwanda continues to be one of the best places to travel in June, thanks to one main reason: gorilla trekking. (The month marks the start of the dry season, which is ideal for hiking.) Obtain a permit to enter Volcanoes National Park, where you can spot some of the world’s remaining 880 mountain gorillas; and book a stay at Singita Kwitonda Lodge, the only camp that directly borders the park. Aside from its stellar location, the lodge is equal parts luxurious and sustainable, with most of the building materials sourced locally. Each of the eight suites has a terrace with heated plunge pool and outdoor fireplace, plus floor-to-ceiling windows looking directly out to the forest. A sense of excitement and mystery shrouds the entire experience, knowing that the gorillas are just beyond the mist-enveloped trees.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
