Julius Malema Refutes Renewed VBS Bank Allegations, Claims Political Targeting

Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), claims that attempts are being made to discredit him and his party using the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

Recently, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, the bank’s ex-chairperson, has brought these accusations back into focus. He claims that the EFF was paid a substantial sum of R5 million initially, followed by monthly payments of R1 million from the now-closed bank.

In a press conference before the Opening of Parliament Address on Thursday, Malema declared his and his party’s innocence, asserting they did not contribute to the bank’s collapse.

He expressed his readiness to contest the claims of his involvement in the bank’s looting, dismissing the accusations as baseless and lacking sufficient evidence to support a solid legal case against him or his deputy.

Malema emphasized the resilience of his party in the face of such accusations, stating, “We are not here for the first time. We have faced baseless allegations before, intended to serve political purposes. We’ve never been intimidated by the misuse of state resources. Nobody can use the VBS issue to silence me.”

This controversy, including allegations against Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu, first emerged in 2018, though they both continue to deny any wrongdoing, dismissing the claims as targeted attacks.