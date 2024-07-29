Julius Malema Defends EFF’s Democratic Integrity

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has staunchly defended his party against allegations of being a cult, asserting the EFF is one of South Africa’s most democratic organizations.

Malema, who has led the EFF since its founding in 2013, has frequently faced accusations of dictatorship from political adversaries. During the EFF’s 11th-anniversary celebration in the Northern Cape this past weekend, he dismissed these claims once again.

Critics argue that the EFF’s survival hinges on Malema’s leadership, but he vehemently refutes this, pointing out that other parties like ActionSA and Mmusi Maimane’s Build One South Africa (BOSA) are less democratic. “Mmusi Maimane has his name in the organization, but no one calls it a cult. I don’t have ‘EFF Malema,’ yet they label us a cult. Why? Because they want to destroy Malema’s persona,” he stated.

Malema believes the affluent elite are using their economic power to tarnish the EFF’s reputation. Despite the criticism, the EFF continues to uphold its democratic processes, with plans to elect new leaders at a conference in December.

The EFF’s commitment to democracy and Malema’s defense highlights ongoing political tensions and the party’s resolve to challenge established power structures in South Africa.