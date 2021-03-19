iAfrica

Julies Pre-trial Hearing Begins

The three police officers charged with the murder of Nathaniel Julies are expected to appear at the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

The case was transferred to the High Court from the Protea Magistrate’s Court.

Julies (16), who had Down’s Syndrome, was shot dead last year a few metres from his home in Eldorado Park.

His death sparked heated protests in the Eldorado Park community and across the country

Residents marched to the local police station demanding answers. 

