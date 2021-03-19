Julies Pre-trial Hearing Begins

The three police officers charged with the murder of Nathaniel Julies are expected to appear at the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.
The case was transferred to the High Court from the Protea Magistrate’s Court.
Julies (16), who had Down’s Syndrome, was shot dead last year a few metres from his home in Eldorado Park.
His death sparked heated protests in the Eldorado Park community and across the country
Residents marched to the local police station demanding answers.
More Stories
Mantashe Announces Successful Independent Power Bidders
Habib To Step Aside As University Of London SAOS Director
SA Records 1 464 New COVID-19 Cases
Suspected Ivermectin Smugglers Appear In Court
King Goodwill Zwelithini Laid To Rest
Eskom Moves To Stage 2 Load-Shedding
SA Reports 1 531 New Cases
Four Officers To Appear In Court Over Ntumba’s Killing
DA Calls For Mkhwebane’s Suspension
Eskom Moves load-shedding To Stage 1
SA Reports 933 New Cases
Steep Petrol Price Hike Expected In April