Julie Mehretu Breaks Her Own World Record for Highest Sale of an African Artwork                                    

The market for contemporary African art is booming, and no one knows it better than Ethiopia-born artist, Julie Mehretu. Although she already held the world record for the highest sale of an African artwork, she broke her own record this week with an auction at Sotheby’s New York of her 2008 work, “Walkers with the Dawn and Morning” for $10.7 million. Mehretu painted “Walkers With the Dawn and Morning” as part of an exhibition created in response to the impact of Hurricane Katrina on the city of New Orleans. The painting, combining various elements of Mehretu’s distinctive mark-making style, including architectural drawing, vibrant vectors, and calligraphic sweeps, was part of the 2008 New Orleans Museum of Art exhibition.

