iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Jukskei Death Toll Rises To 15

Twitter/@CliffShiko
23 mins ago 1 min read

Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) on Wednesday recovered another body from the Jukskei River, believed to be one of the church members who drowned during a baptism at the weekend from the Innesfree Park in Sandton.

This brings the total number of those confirmed dead to 15.

The search for a three-month-old infant will continue.

Teams have been scouring Joburg’s rivers in search of a group of congregants who were swept away by flash floods during a church ceremony.

The search-and-recovery operation that entered its fifth day was called off at least twice following severe thunderstorms.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

SA’s Biggest-Ever Digital Billboard Is Coming – And It’s Solar

45 seconds ago
1 min read

Eskom Not Ruling Out Stage 8 Power Cuts

6 mins ago
1 min read

Walus Will Meet His Fate – Lesufi

10 mins ago
1 min read

KZN Residents Unhappy With Slow Pace Of Repairs

14 mins ago
1 min read

Covid-19 Numbers Up, But Experts Say No Need To Panic

30 mins ago
3 min read

Dut And Lenovo Launches Robogirl 2022 To Train Young Female Learners On Coding And Robotics

2 days ago
2 min read

EFF To Open Racial Discrimination Case With HRC Following Racist CT Pub Incident

2 days ago
1 min read

NEC Resolves For Ramaphosa To Remain ANC President

2 days ago
1 min read

Mabuza Implicated In R35bn Land Claim Scam

2 days ago
1 min read

Parts Of Joburg Without Power After Severe Storms

2 days ago
1 min read

MPs Vote To Move Phala Phala Debate To Next Week

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Will Not Resign, Spokesperson Says

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

SA’s Biggest-Ever Digital Billboard Is Coming – And It’s Solar

45 seconds ago
1 min read

Eskom Not Ruling Out Stage 8 Power Cuts

6 mins ago
1 min read

Walus Will Meet His Fate – Lesufi

10 mins ago
1 min read

KZN Residents Unhappy With Slow Pace Of Repairs

14 mins ago

Share