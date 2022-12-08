Jukskei Death Toll Rises To 15

Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) on Wednesday recovered another body from the Jukskei River, believed to be one of the church members who drowned during a baptism at the weekend from the Innesfree Park in Sandton.

This brings the total number of those confirmed dead to 15.

The search for a three-month-old infant will continue.

Teams have been scouring Joburg’s rivers in search of a group of congregants who were swept away by flash floods during a church ceremony.

The search-and-recovery operation that entered its fifth day was called off at least twice following severe thunderstorms.

