Judgment Reserved In Zuma Contempt Case

Former President Jacob Zuma’s bid to stop his arrest has been heard by Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.
Judgment has been reserved and will be handed down on Friday.
In its judgment last week, the apex court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail for failing to appear before the Zondo inquiry.
Zuma was ordered to hand himself over to the police by last Sunday.
But the former president remains a free man, with Police Minister Bheki Cele saying he will only act on the arrest order after Zuma’s challenge is heard.
