Judgment Expected In Matric Rewrite Case

Judgment in the matric exam rewrite case is expected on Friday.

The government argues matriculants will lose the entire academic year if rewrites of two leaked papers, don’t go ahead.

Afriforum, Sadtu and others took the Basic Education Department to court, following the announcement that Maths Paper 2 and Physical Science paper 2 will be rewritten.

Afriforum represents four pupils and wants the courts to allow the marking of their scripts, and those not involved in the alleged irregularity regarding the leaked papers.

Sadtu’s legal representative referred to the matric exam leak that occurred in 2016 and said that leak also occurred on Whatsapp, but pupils were not forced to rewrite the exam.

The Department argues that the rewrite will protect the integrity of the National Senior Certificate.

