iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Judgment Expected In Matric Rewrite Case

EWN

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Judgment in the matric exam rewrite case is expected on Friday.

The government argues matriculants will lose the entire academic year if rewrites of two leaked papers, don’t go ahead.

Afriforum, Sadtu and others took the Basic Education Department to court, following the announcement that Maths Paper 2 and Physical Science paper 2 will be rewritten.

Afriforum represents four pupils and wants the courts to allow the marking of their scripts, and those not involved in the alleged irregularity regarding the leaked papers.

Sadtu’s legal representative referred to the matric exam leak that occurred in 2016 and said that leak also occurred on Whatsapp, but pupils were not forced to rewrite the exam.

The Department argues that the rewrite will protect the integrity of the National Senior Certificate.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Best For Africa – expert

3 hours ago
1 min read

Chief Justice Mogoeng Prays Against ‘Vaccines Of The Devil’

3 hours ago
1 min read

8 166 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

4 hours ago
1 min read

SAA Interim Board Members Appointed

1 day ago
1 min read

Matric Rewrite Legal Challenge To Be Heard

1 day ago
2 min read

Minister Mkhize Confirms Second Wave Of COVID-19

1 day ago
1 min read

Sharp Rise In New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa Concludes NEC Meeting

2 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Plans To Avoid Harder Lockdown

2 days ago
1 min read

No Room For Compromise – Motshekga

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records Over 4 000 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Calls For Unity In ANC

3 days ago

You may have missed

5 min read

Proposed SA Tax Change to Put Thousands of Low-Income Families at Financial Risk

4 mins ago
3 min read

JP Duminy Takes to Social Media to Raise Funds For SA Bone Marrow Registry’s Patient Assistance Programme

15 mins ago
3 min read

Money Tips to ‘Ke Dezemba’ Like a Boss… on a Budget

26 mins ago
2 min read

FNB and Clicks Expand Their Partnership to Help Customers Replace Bank Cards in over 400 Clicks Stores

33 mins ago