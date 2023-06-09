Judge Seals Mafe’s Medical Report, For Now

A Western Cape High Court judge has issued an order to withhold the public release of a report that deals with Zandile Mafe’s medical condition, at least for the time being.

Mafe’s legal representatives are currently deliberating whether to endorse the conclusions contained in the report.

Mafe was arrested in January 2022 on allegations that he set fire to the Parliament building, causing an estimated R2-billion worth of damage.

He faces charges of terrorism and arson.

A panel of medical experts has finalised the report, arriving at a unanimous conclusion — the findings of which have been acknowledged by the state.

The case is scheduled to resume on 13 July.

