iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Judge Seals Mafe’s Medical Report, For Now

@OfficialNtokozo/Twitter
9 mins ago 1 min read

A Western Cape High Court judge has issued an order to withhold the public release of a report that deals with Zandile Mafe’s medical condition, at least for the time being.

Mafe’s legal representatives are currently deliberating whether to endorse the conclusions contained in the report.

Mafe was arrested in January 2022 on allegations that he set fire to the Parliament building, causing an estimated R2-billion worth of damage.

He faces charges of terrorism and arson.

A panel of medical experts has finalised the report, arriving at a unanimous conclusion — the findings of which have been acknowledged by the state.

The case is scheduled to resume on 13 July.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa Briefed Putin On Upcoming African Leaders’ Peace Mission – Presidency

2 mins ago
1 min read

Power Cuts Lessen Despite Winter Fears

15 mins ago
1 min read

DWS Encouraged By Improvement In WC Dam Levels

3 days ago
1 min read

ANC Mourns Passing Of Tina Joemat-Pettersson

3 days ago
4 min read

Cape Town Politicians And Heinz Winckler Lose It Over Sex Expo Posters

3 days ago
3 min read

Families, Rescuers Search For Victims Of India’s Worst Train Crash In Decades

5 days ago
1 min read

Matters Related To Putin Not On BRICS Meeting Agenda – Pandor

7 days ago
2 min read

Professor Taole Mokoena appointed As SA’s New Health Ombudsman

7 days ago
3 min read

Glencore Ferroalloys Supports Local SMME In Steelpoort With Two 65-Seater Busses

7 days ago
4 min read

Car-Sharing Could Hold The Key To The Future Of SA’s Mobility In Urban Areas

7 days ago
2 min read

Debt Ceiling Deal Wins House Approval

1 week ago
William Makgoba
1 min read

SA’s Health System A ‘Dysfunctional Mess’ That Can’t Be Fixed – Makgoba

1 week ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ramaphosa Briefed Putin On Upcoming African Leaders’ Peace Mission – Presidency

2 mins ago
1 min read

Judge Seals Mafe’s Medical Report, For Now

9 mins ago
1 min read

Power Cuts Lessen Despite Winter Fears

15 mins ago
3 min read

Youth Month | Your First Salary And How To Make The Most Of It

28 mins ago

Share