Judge John Hlophe accepts Chief Justice nomination

Western Cape Judge President, John Hlophe, has accepted a nomination to be the next Chief Justice.
This is despite the Judicial Services Commission finding him guilty of gross misconduct.
He also faces a possible impeachment hearing.
It relates to a complaint by two Constitutional Court judges.
They said he tried to influence them in a case involving former President Jacob Zuma and arms dealer Thales.
Zikhona Ndlebe from Judges Matter says it’s now up to the President’s appointment panel.
