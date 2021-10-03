iAfrica

Judge John Hlophe accepts Chief Justice nomination

11 hours ago 1 min read

Western Cape Judge President, John Hlophe, has accepted a nomination to be the next Chief Justice.

This is despite the Judicial Services Commission finding him guilty of gross misconduct.

He also faces a possible impeachment hearing.

It relates to a complaint by two Constitutional Court judges.

They said he tried to influence them in a case involving former President Jacob Zuma and arms dealer Thales.

Zikhona Ndlebe from Judges Matter says it’s now up to the President’s appointment panel.

