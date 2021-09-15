Judge Hlophe Heads To Court

Western Cape Judge President, John Hlophe, has gone to court in an attempt to prevent his suspension and possible impeachment.
Hlophe was found guilty of misconduct for trying to influence two judges to rule in favour of former President Jacob Zuma during his 2008 corruption trial.
He says the process which found him guilty should be declared unconstitutional and invalid.
The Judicial Services Commission is expected to meet on 20 September to decide whether they will recommend his suspension to the President.
